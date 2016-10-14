More HEP dams to be built when there’s need — SEB CEO

KUCHING: Construction of all the 12 hydroelectric dams proposed for Sarawak will proceed only if there is a need to do it.

In stating this, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chief executive officer Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit did not think there will be over-production of power if there is market for power generated in Sarawak from industries in the state, Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan in Indonesia.

“We need to do it when it is needed. Not because it is a plan, we do it when market is there.

“We already have the organisation and skills to do it. It is just a matter of wanting to do it and do it when it is needed,” he said at a question-and-answer session during his meeting with the media at Menara Sarawak Energy yesterday.

Sjotveit was asked whether the plan to build all the 12 hydroelectric dams would be realised. Based on previous news reports, the network of dams is to produce 30,000 MW of electricity to meet the demand of heavy industries which will be set up in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) area.

In June last year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was reported to have announced the decision to pull the plug on the proposed 1,000MW dam in Baram, one of the 12 dams, to allow more time for it to go through studies by international dam and environment experts.

SEB has so far completed construction of the 944MW Murum dam last year while the 2,4000MW Bakun dam, owned by the federal government, was completed in 2010.

The 100MW Batang Ai dam, owned by SEB, was completed about 30 years ago.

The fourth dam, to be built in Baleh with projected installed capacity of 1,285 MW, was approved by the cabinet on June 30 this year. The project is expected to commence in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s meet-the-media session was the last for Sjotveit who has elected to leave the company after his present contract expires at the end of this month. He has been the CEO of Sarawak Energy Berhad for seven years since 2009.

Sjotveit also informed the media that at least 99 per cent of rural households in Sarawak will be connected with electricity in the next five years.

He revealed that the progress of rural electrification since 2009 showed that 70,882 new households had been connected with electricity while 40,000 more households would be connected through various electrification programmes.

According to him, some 10,000 of these households would be connected to the grid, 4,000 connected to the federal-funded Off Grid Alternative Supply and 8,000 to be powered under the off-grid Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

He said studies were still being conducted to find optimal solution for the other 18,000 households.