NREB suggests turning wastes into resources

KUCHING: There is urgent need for a sustainable approach to turn waste fraction into the most valuable resources as Sarawak strives to cope with the ever-increasing amount of wastes.

Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) said such an initiative should be one of the ways to minimise the disposal of wastes into the environment as well as to sustain the lifespan of the 45 landfills in the state.

Its deputy controller Justine Jok Jau Emang said a policy directed towards attaining waste prevention and avoidance, maximising recovery of waste material, waste sorting and separation as well as wastes recycling or reuse also needs to be set.

He said many wastes, including industrial waste, could be recycled and turned into valuable resources.

Jok cited industrial waste such as manganese slags as one of them.

He said a few heavy industries operating at Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) were already producing silicon manganese and fero manganese as their by-products.

“And this manganese slag powder actually can be used to make cement or concrete,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

For the record, slags have been produced as by-products from pyrometallurgical processes for thousands of years, and have generally been regarded as waste.

These types of slags are no longer seen as residues merely to be discarded, but as potential economic sources of metals, or as useful by-products in their own right.

It is reported that both ferrous and silicon slags are already among the most voluminous of recycled materials.

These slags can be used to make cement by replacing some of the iron.

It is also believed that aluminium dross or slag can be used as an ingredient within the range of certain limits to improve expanded concrete or mortar and to improve the corrosion resistivity of concrete or mortar.

Jok said if these slags can be recycled into a valuable resource, not only would such an economic activity generate more employment but also business opportunities.

He pointed out that another way forward to deal with the solid wastes issue in the future is to build an Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) site.

“The ISWM must involve a comprehensive waste prevention, recycling, composting and disposal programme,” he said.

Aside from that, he said the ISWM must also adopt a most effective, cost-efficient, safe and environmentally beneficial manner of waste control and disposal methods such as recycling, reuse, incinerations and land filling.

This, he said, would help minimise the environmental impact of commercial and industrial waste streams.

Jok said the NREB welcomed the state government’s decision to build another ISWM in Maskat, Bintulu for the secure and safe management of wastes generated in the SIP.

He said the new ISWM in Maskat should be able to manage all wastes generated in the SIP, either for disposal, recovery or reuse.

“For now, scheduled wastes, including hazardous waste, from the SIP are being brought to Kuching ISWM in Mambong for treatment,” he said.

A formal definition of ‘scheduled waste’ is a material or article containing a chemical, or mixture of chemicals, exceeding a certain threshold concentration and threshold quantity.

It is reported that the state government has approved 16 projects in the SIP with a total investment of RM25.29 billion.

Of the number, five are said to have commenced their plant operations.