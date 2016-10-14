OCM presses button for mission to Tokyo 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: National sports associations should have already identified athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, besides starting to groom and nurture athletes with medal potential for the 2024 Olympics.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar said the mission on winning a medal was a long term process, he told reporters at the OCM-Sports Toto Outstanding Athletes of the Games Awards Ceremony.

“So I think we should look with confidence for the next four to eight years from now.

“I think athletes will have a wonderful opportunity to set their benchmark and they must build it on the SEA Games as well.

“We have a lot of great events that you can benchmark yourself on the way to Tokyo.

“Besides the SEA Games, we have the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games…so you really can have this wonderful opportunity to really startstepping up towards achievement in the Olympics,” Tunku Imran said.

Commenting on sports that have medal opportunities, Tunku Imran said besides badminton, cycling and diving – sports like archery and sailing also had the potential to win medals for the country.

The OCM-Sports Toto awards aim to recognise Malaysian athletes who delivered outstanding performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sports Toto rewarded a total of RM45,000 cash to eight medallists who won in badminton, diving and cycling.

They also contributed RM5,000 to the OCM for its effort in supporting local sporting talents. — Bernama