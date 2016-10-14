‘PAS will never work with DAP again’

KANGAR: The new PAS spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin stressed that the party would never cooperate with DAP again and is willing to face a three-cornered fight in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

He regarded a PAS-DAP tie as beyond reconciliation because DAP reneged on its agreement to cooperate with PAS president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said the cooperation with DAP in GE13 was based on a conditional political approach while its cooperation with Umno was on the basis of Islamic unity.

“We do not want to repeat our mistake and be bitten twice in the same spot for resuming ties with DAP,” Hashim told a press conference, here, yesterday.

The former Perlis PAS commissioner for more than 20 years, was appointed recently to replace the late Datuk Dr Haron Din who died in California, United States, last month.

According to him, PAS was not bothered if three-cornered contests took place involving Barisan Nasional and other opposition pact parties in the coming general election.

Hashim said the friendly overture towards Umno was not because PAS was seen as weak with the advent of GE14 following internal bickering which led to the creation of Parti Amanah Negara (PAN).

“It was different in the past (era of the late Datuk Nik Aziz) but the basis of PAS’ struggle to uphold Islam has never waned, not according to the thinking of the person appointed as spiritual leader,” he said.

Hashim said cooperation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and PAN would be decided at the Central PAS Committee meeting on Oct 22-23 at its headquarters in the federal capital which would also table a study on political cooperation with the opposition parties.

He said PAS was now practising mature politics and not politics of seeking sustenance (cari makan) or merely just to win the general election.

On the PKR and PAN pleas for PAS to join them by claiming a better chance of winning the general election, Hashim said PAS was able to see that goal. — Bernama