PBK may field candidates in next general election, says secretary

SIBU: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is looking into the possibility of fielding candidates for the coming 14th General Election, which is expected to be held next year.

Its secretary Franky Anong said they were still discussing the matter and everything would be finalised in due course.

“At the moment, we are still working hard to come up with more branches. Once we have set our target, we will discuss the candidates issue for the next

general election,” he said after officially announcing the formation of PBK Sibu Lanang and Miri branches here recently.

With the formation of Sibu Lanang and Miri branches, the party now has three branches, with Sarikei the other branch formed in August.

The party now has a total membership of about 600 people.

“We are eyeing two more branches to be formed in the next couple of months,” he said, believing they could play a significant part in the next general election.

Asked whether the party would work together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as part of an opposition coalition in the next general election, Frankie brushed aside any possibility of working with them.

“This is not possible, taking into account our party’s different struggles and strategies,” he said.

Franky said PBK aimed to raise awareness among Sarawakians about their rights and how to fight for their rights.

“We are working hard to let Sarawakians understand their history, about Sarawak’s Independence on July 22, 1963 and about the Malaysia Agreement 1963.”

On July 22, 1963, Sarawak was granted self-government on the condition that it would join Malaya, North Borneo and Singapore to form Malaysia.

Many Sarawakians have long considered July 22 as Sarawak’s Independence Day.

As such, Franky discounted the possibility of working with any Peninsula-based opposition parties, saying PBK was a local based party and would only strive for local issues.

Meanwhile, the committee line-up for Sibu Lanang branch are as follows: advisors Yu Chin Liik and Lau Ren Siong, chairman Johnny Ting Kok Soon, deputy chairman Siew Woo Lee, secretary Franky Anong, assistant secretary Wong You Lee, treasurer Law Chiik Tiing, assistant treasurer Ling Mee Hua, publicity chief Yii Sie Tung, youth chief Ong Dai Yan and his assistant James Ting.