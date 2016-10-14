Perfect Livin’ draws thousands, two drive home grand prizes

KUCHING: The nation’s No. 1 home and lifestyle exhibition, Perfect Livin’ once again threw open its doors to thousands of eager home owners and shoppers from Oct 6 to 9 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Apart from the amazing deals on hand, it turned out to be an absolute dream-come-true for two very lucky visitors.

Perfect Livin’ ran an exciting contest in the first half of 2016 called ‘Twin Treasures – What’s your hunch?’ with two awesome Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks as the grand prizes.

Visitors to any Perfect Livin’/Perfect Lifestyle exhibitions nationwide in the first half of 2016 merely had to spend a minimum of RM500 at the exhibition, guess the number of pillows stacked at the back of the pickup trucks on display at the show, write a catchy slogan and be in the running for one of the grand prizes.

Over the last weekend during Perfect Livin’16 at PWTC, the live draw for the two grand prizes–an Isuzu D-Max Double Cab 2.5L 4×4 AT on Saturday and an Isuzu D-Max Double Cab V-Cross Safari 3.0L 4×4 on Sunday–were held.

On Saturday, Isuzu Malaysia general manager Yosuke Sagara, conducted the draw while on Sunday, Isuzu Malaysia executive director Hajime Machimura was given the honour.

After the event kicked off with fun and games and fellow finalists winning cash vouchers from Perfect Livin’ worth up to RM1,000 each, the time came for the grand draw.

It must have been pure ecstasy when the two lucky winners were announced.

Chen Siew Haan was the winner of the Isuzu D-Max Double Cab 2.5L 4×4 AT while Normah Mohd Jais won the Isuzu D-Max Double Cab V-Cross Safari 3.0L 4×4.

Dreams do come true and the organisers were glad that for these two, it happened at Perfect Livin’.