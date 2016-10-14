Perisai to see further selling pressure on insolvency risk

KUCHING: Perisai Petroleum Teknology Bhd (Perisai) has declared a Practice Note 17 (PN17) status and as such would only see more selling pressure as the company works on developing new financing solutions.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Perisai announced that the company has triggered prescribed criterias of PN17 on the main market listing requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities) as the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Perisai Capital (L) Inc (Perisai Capital) has defaulted in payment of the principal and interest of the notes as announced by Perisai.

It added that Perisai was not able to provide a solvency declaration to Bursa Securities following the aforementioned event.

According to the note, following the declaration of PN17, the company is required to submit a regularisation plan to the Securities Commission (SC) on whether such plan will result in significant change in business direction for approval and implement the plan within the timeframe stipulated by SC (announced whether the plan will result in change of business direction within three months).

It is also required to provide information from time to time and performed other things may be required by Bursa Malaysia, announce the status of its regularisation plan and the number of months to the end of 12 months, as may be applicable, on a monthly basis until further notice from Bursa Securities, and announce its compliance or non-compliance with a particular obligation imposed pursuant to PN17, on an immediate basis.

In the event whereby Perisai fails to comply with the obligations to regularise its condition, the company’s listed securities would be suspended from trading on the sixth market day after the date of notification by SC and de-listing procedures would be taken against the company.

Yesterday, the stock dropped 0.5 sen to 7 sen at closing, registering 125.67 million shares traded during the day.

In a report, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) expected further selling pressure on Perisai following its declaration of going into PN17 status.

Furthermore, it pointed out that Perisai earnings outlook is expceted to stay weak due to idling assets.

It remarked, “Perisai’s jack-up rig contract is expiring in 2017 while its floating production storage offloading (FPSO), Perisai Kamelia’s contract is ending on May 31, 2017 with 12 monthly extension options.

“No changes to our financial year 2017 (FY17) to FY18 earnings forecasts in view of flattish oil prices outlook.”

Kenanga Research believed that debt restructuring with its other creditors and financial institutions are needed.

“Should the debt restructuring process fail, the note holders reserve the right to take legal actions against Perisai,” it pointed out.

Overall, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘underperform’ rating on Perisai. Upside risks to its call are new contracts for its jack-up rig, renewal of its PFSO contract or redeploy to other fields, and successful restructuring of its debt portfolio.