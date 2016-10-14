Petition against Pujut rep thrown out by election court

The election court has thrown out the sole petition of the 10th State Election of Sarawak filed by BN direct candidate Datuk Hii King Chiong against Dr Ting Tiong Choon of DAP.

Hii had petitioned to declare the election results null and void on grounds that the winner – Dr Ting – was an Australian citizen at the time of election.

In his judgement, Justice Ravinthran N Paramaguru ruled that the petitioner failed to comply with the legal requirement of depositing RM 10,000 and three copies of the petition with the Election Court registrar.

He ordered the agree cost of RM 80,000 to be paid to the respondent.