Pikom calls for greater focus on ICT boosts from Budget 2017

KUCHING: The National ICT Association of Malaysia (Pikom) called on the government for certain recommendations to be included in the coming Budget 21 to be tabled on October 21.

Specifically, given the current economic challenges and rising living costs, Pikom in a statement yesterday urged the government to improve the affordability and availability of ICT goods and services as a means to benefit the man-on-the-street.

Specifically, Pikom chairman Chin Chee Seong suggested for ICT products and services to be zero-rated un ther the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“The impact of GST coupled with the weakening ringgit has resulted in a slowdown for the local ICT retail sector,” Chin said in a statement yesterday.

“While it has impacted the retail sector, the most affected are the SME companies who contribute some 31 per cent to National GDP employing about 56 per cent of the local workforce.

“Prior to the implementation of GST, prices of ICT products did not attract any sales tax which has changed from 1 April 2015. This has resulted in consumer demand for ICT goods and services decreasing as prices became more expensive.

“As ICT is used by almost all Malaysians, the will have a direct impact students, families, professionals, most notably on the lower and middle income groups.”

Apart from that, it also called for an increase in demand for local ICT training, as Malaysia’s ICT sector continues to face a brain drain challenge as revealed under the PIKOM ICT Job Market Outlook in Malaysia 2016 report.

“PIKOM recommends allowing double tax deduction on cost incurred (up to a capped amount) for individuals pursuing ICT-related certification programs. Companies should also be allowed to claim double tax deduction if companies are bearing the cost of the training.”

The association also called on the government to provide greater incentives for ownership of ICT goods and services, as well as an across-the-board reduction of broadband rates for individuals, households and businesses.

“While Pikom lauds the government’s continual efforts to make broadband more affordable, more effort is needed to bring the cost of Internet connectivity in Malaysia on par with other regional peers. Given the importance of high-speed broadband to the nation and its people, this area requires further and timely action,” it added.

“Pikom recommends that the government take further action to foster greater industry competition and to regulate pricing of broadband rates in Malaysia. A regional benchmarking comparison should be in place to ensure that we remain a competitive ICT nation. This should cover speed, coverage and quality of service.”