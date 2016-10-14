Pillion rider fractures legs in collision with car

KUCHING: A motorcycle pillion rider fractured his legs following a collision with a car at Jalan Sin San Tu B in Batu Kawah on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was travelling with a friend towards Taman Malihah around 10.30pm to visit a mutual acquaintance when their motorcycle slammed into the side of a car after the vehicle exited from a junction in front of them.

The impact of the collision flung the victim from the motorcycle and onto the road resulting in his injuries, while his motorcyclist friend was able to emerge unscathed.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene to take the victim to the Sarawak General Hospital where he was then warded for further treatment.

Separately, a teenage boy suffered a suspected broken leg after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of a car at a traffic light intersection yesterday.

The accident is said to have taken place after the 15-year-old rider failed to notice the stationary vehicle waiting for the change of lights at Jalan Astana.

Members of the public helped to call for an ambulance to bring the injured teen to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.