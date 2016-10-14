PKR leaders shift in the grapevine

Developments on the ground indicate the party’s Sarawak assemblymen quitting to join a local party

KUCHING: Rumours have been rife that three local PKR leaders will be leaving the peninsular-based party to join a local party – Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian, deputy chairman See Chee How and vice chairman Ali Biju are the trio who have been rumoured to have met PBK leaders to talk on the matter.

The rumours started after Sabah politicians quit their respective peninsula-based parties such as DAP, PKR and Umno to join local parties championing local issues and the state’s rights.

In a surprise move, PBK which has been inactive since its formation in 2013, on Wednesday announced the launch of its Lanang branch (in Sibu) and Miri branch.

Lanang branch secretary Franky Anong, when contacted, neither admitted nor denied as he declined to make any statement with regards to PKR leaders joining PBK.

He, however, pointed out that the party would make some major announcements that would affect Sarawak’s political scene and even that of Sabah by the end of this year or beginning of next year when on-going negotiations have been finalised. Franky stressed that PBK has its own political ideologies and struggles and would not be working together with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or any other national parties.

“We are fighting for the state’s autonomy. That is our only mission. Our next move now is to set up Kuching and Bintulu branches,” said Franky.

Meanwhile, former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck who is the secretary of PBK Miri branch said he was contacted by PBK even before the state election.

“However, I did not join instantly because if it was to be a long term relationship, I needed to observe the party for a while. After the state election, as I believe the party shares the same struggle as mine – fighting for self-determination rights of Sarawak – I agreed to join them,” said Fong.

Presently, he said, PBK Miri branch has a membership of about 60. Fong was formerly DAP Miri branch chief but was expelled by the party in 2014. He remained as a party-less state assemblyman until the May 7 state election during which he defended his Pujut seat as an independent candidate but lost to DAP candidate Ting Tiong Choon.

The first PBK branch to be set up in Sarawak was in Sarikei. The branch which was set up on Aug 3 is now led by Wong Ching King who is formerly DAP Sarikei branch secretary as well as special assistant to Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu.

Wong who joined DAP in 2011, however, quit the party early this year and stood as an independent candidate for Repok in the May 7 state election but lost to SUPP candidate Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

At the press conference to announce his break with DAP in April, Wong claimed the reason for leaving the party was his total loss of confidence in the state DAP leadership. When contacted yesterday, Wong said he did not hear anything about PKR leaders joining PBK.

“I am not a member of the central committee and I have no idea on how true the rumours are. However, if the rumours are true, it would be great news for us,” Wong told The Borneo Post.

PBK submitted its application to be a political party in 2008 and the application was approved in 2013. To date, it has a membership of 600, the party claimed.

Meanwhile, Baru when contacted said there was no truth to the rumours.

“We maintain our position which we have expressed before by YB See Chee How, that we will remain steadfast with PKR and Pakatan Harapan.”