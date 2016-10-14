PM: Two individuals threaten national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said, since lately, national unity is often threatened by two individuals. According to the Prime Minister, the threat could be seen unravelling in two phases, whereby the first phase in 2008 saw the opposition leader starting to play up the racist issue.

“He started to challenge the constitution on the importance of all communities in Malaysia and using it as a political issue to reap votes. Prior to this, questioning the national constitution does not arise and all stratas of society lived in harmony.

Its effect, after the 12th general election, national politics was decided by the race factor,” said Najib via his latest writing in his official blog www.najibrazak.com.

Najib explained that the second factor started when an old leader started to break up the Malay community by forming another Malay political party resulting in the political power of the Malay community splitting five ways. — Bernama