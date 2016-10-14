Business 

Proton says will welcome any incentive in Budget 2017

SHAH ALAM: Proton Holdings Bhd will welcome whatever incentive is announced in Budget 2017 to empower the company and enable it to grow faster, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

He also expressed hope the government would take into consideration Proton’s status as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that has helped a lot to produce skilled local manpower for the automotive industry.

“I feel it is quite important for us to get some incentive to help spur the industry’s growth.

“That would be very much appreciated,” he told reporters at the presentation of prizes to winners of the Proton Search 2016 contest here yesterday. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of