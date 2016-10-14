Proton says will welcome any incentive in Budget 2017

SHAH ALAM: Proton Holdings Bhd will welcome whatever incentive is announced in Budget 2017 to empower the company and enable it to grow faster, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

He also expressed hope the government would take into consideration Proton’s status as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that has helped a lot to produce skilled local manpower for the automotive industry.

“I feel it is quite important for us to get some incentive to help spur the industry’s growth.

“That would be very much appreciated,” he told reporters at the presentation of prizes to winners of the Proton Search 2016 contest here yesterday. — Bernama