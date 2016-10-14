Sarawak 

Rebuild SK Sungei Sugai — Mawan

PAKAN: Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom is hopeful that SK Sungai Sugai here which was partially destroyed in a fire recently would be in the priority list of the ministry of education in its upgrading programme.

The Pakan Assemblyman said that the ministry should be obliged to find immediate solution to enable the school to operate in a conducive  environment.

Headmaster  Rambli Jidi had informed him that following  the destruction of classrooms for primary one to three and a remedial class in the fire, they had decided to use the dining hall as a temporary classroom, Mawan said when interviewed  by reporters on the sideline of a leader with the people gathering at Rumah Budum, Nanga Tubai Buah near here last Tuesday.

He believed the plight of SK Sungei Sugai deserved immediate attention as it normally took years to construct new buildings.

Mawan who earlier on made a brief visit to the school, pledged a grant of RM30,000 for its Parents Teachers Association (PTA)to address urgent problem such as setting up temporary classrooms for their children.

Apart from the classrooms, the recent fire had also razed two wooden  blocks which housed a library, teachers’ room,resource room, Islamic Religious room, general office and the Headmaster’s room.

