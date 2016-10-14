Sabah graft case: Former deputy director detained, two luxury vehicles seized

One of the two vehicles that was seized from the former deputy director of the Sabah Water Department. One of the two vehicles that was seized from the former deputy director of the Sabah Water Department.

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former Sabah Water Department deputy director to assist in their ongoing ‘Ops Water’ investigation.

It was learnt that the 62-year-old former deputy director retired last year and was appointed as the state financial advisor.

He was picked up by MACC at his office on Thursday.

It was also said that the former deputy director had received money from contractors while he was the deputy director for the Sabah Water Department.

During the arrest, MACC seized two vehicles – a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota – from the former deputy director. However, no cash was seized during the operation.

The Magistrate Court has remanded the former deputy for six days to assist with the investigation.

MACC deputy commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrest but declined to elaborate further.