Sarawak Malay-Bahasa Malaysia dictionary launched

KUCHING: A Sarawak Malay dialect-Bahasa Malaysia dictionary was launched by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) at its headquarters here yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg praised DBP for producing the dictionary, saying it would contribute towards the development of local languages in Sarawak, which the state government had been encouraging.

“This is a new approach for us to use local languages. It is important for us to have the knowledge of minority languages (or dialects) as they are also part of the country’s heritage,” he said when launching the dictionary.

An effort by DBP researchers in collaboration with speakers of Sarawak Malay dialect, the dictionary has 11,600 entries and 9,800 sub-entries.

One of DBP’s main objectives for publishing the dictionary is to produce more books related to lexicology for reference.

Present to witness the launching were Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk John Sikie Tayai, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and DBP director-general Abdul Adzis Abas.

The dictionary’s launch was held in conjunction with the launching of the state-level 2016 National Language Month.

DBP has already published two other dictionaries in local Sarawak languages – the Iban-Bahasa Malaysia and Mukah Melanau dialect-Bahasa Malaysia dictionaries.