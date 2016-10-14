Second half-year 2016 assessment rates for MPP due Oct 31

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) reminded ratepayers that the due date for payment of the second half-year of the 2016 assessment rates falls on Oct 31.

In a press statement yesterday, MPP urged ratepayers to check with the council’s Rating and Valuation Division if they have yet to receive their reduced assessment rate bills or are uncertain of the amount they have to pay for the second half of 2016.

The statement also noted that the 2016 assessment rates for residential properties with an annual assessment rates of RM700 and below has been reduced effective Jan 1 this year following approval by the state Cabinet.

Ratepayers who have paid for the first half-year 2016 assessment rate bill without the said reduction need not worry as any excess payment will be credited to the second half-year 2016 assessment rate bill.

They will only be required to pay the balance of the second half-year assessment rate.

For those who have paid both bills or for the whole year, the excess amount will be credited into the 2017 assessment rate bill.

Ratepayers are urged to visit the Rating and Valuation Counters at the MPP building at Kota Padawan here to get their reduced 2016 assessment rate bills.

Counters are open Monday-Friday from 8am-3.30pm, including lunch hours.

The reduced 2016 assessment rate bills may also be obtained at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) at Jalan Bukit Mata here which opens daily from 8.30am-8pm.

For further enquiries, ratepayers can call MPP’s Rating and Valuation Division at 082-615566.