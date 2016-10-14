SIRIM reflectors a must for commercial vehicles by Jan 1

KUALA TERENGGANU: Commercial vehicle owners still have time until the end of this year to install SIRIM standard reflectors on the side and rear of their vehicles, before enforcement begins on Jan 1.

The director of the Automotive Engineering Division of the Road Transport Department (RTD), Datuk Ir Mohamad Dalib said, all bus and lorry operators had been given time for the installation since July 1 as announced by the Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

“They all have over two months more to install it before enforcement begins at Jan 1. A genuine light reflector carries serial number issued by Sirim and being sold around RM60 to RM80.

“The imitation one carries RTD logo but does not have SIRIM’s serial number, and is being sold at a price that is too low which is around RM10,” he told reporters when met at the MS828:2011’s briefing and demonstration, here, Wednesday night, which was also attended by state RTD director Abdul Rahman Emang Anyie.

Mohamad said the measure was taken to reduce the road accidents involving heavy vehicles in which, in overall, almost 7,000 casualties were recorded every year.

“With this reflector, heavy vehicles could be visible from a distance of 400 metres away, so the other road users will be more cautious,” he said adding that there was an accident previously which had killed a family member after the car they were in crashed into the rear of a lorry which did not have reflectors.

He said the reflector would also enable the commercial vehicles to be visible in heavy rain and foggy weather.

“Failure to install reflectors after Jan 1, the offender can be fined RM300 or if the case is brought to the court, the offender can be fined up to RM2,000 or jailed not more than six months,” he added. — Bernama