SMEs need to collaborate with govt agencies to improve innovation — MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: Small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) need to capitalise on collaboration initiatives offered by various government agencies to improve innovation and productivity, the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the agencies included the Higher Education Ministry’s Public-Private Research Network (PPRN), the Steinbeis Malaysia Foundation, PlatCOM Ventures, as well as the Fraunhover Germany-SIRIM tie-up.

He said so far this year, the PPRN had facilitated 582 project matchings, Steinbeis Malaysia implemented 90 projects, PlaTCOM Ventures carried out 21 intellectual property transfers and commercialised three projects, while SIRIM conducted a technological audit on 127 companies.

“When productivity enhances, these companies can reduce their costs and be able to compete not only locally but also abroad,” he told a press conference at the Seminar on Best Practices of Strategic Partnerships to Drive Innovation and Productivity yesterday.

The PPRN and Steinbeis Malaysia Foundation, which connect businesses with academia to provide backup solutions focusing on process and product innovations, could become a catalyst for knowledge sharing and technological advances for local companies.

PlatCOM Ventures Sdn Bhd, the national technology commercialisation platform, provides end-to-end services to companies.

On the other hand, the Fraunhover Germany-SIRIM collaboration focuses on penetration, upgrading, auditing and commercialisation of technology, as well as improving market access for SMEs.

During the seminar, four companies shared their experiences and successes with over 50 SMEs, heralding the impact of the innovative project through increase in production capacity, higher efficiency, and energy cost savings of up to 50 per cent.

The half-day seminar, organised by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation, was also attended by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan and MPC Director-General Datuk Mohd Razali Hussain. — Bernama