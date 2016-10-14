SMK Balung airspace off limits to RMAF aircraft

TAWAU: The Royal Malaysian Air force (RMAF) has gazetted the airspace over Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Balung, here, as off limits to all its flights.

RMAF Region Two commander Major General Datuk Mohd Shabre Hussein, who apologised over the incident and the resulting hardship to the school, said this was to ensure the RMAF aircraft emergency landing on its premises on Oct 4 do not recurr.

“The RMAF is thankful because there was no loss of life or serious injury,” he said in his speech at a ceremony to hand over RMAF contributions to students and teachers who were affected in the incident here yesterday.

In the incident, a Nuri helicopter made an emergency landing in SMK Balung, slightly injuring 10 students, a cleaning worker and 14 crew and pilot of the aircraft.

Mohd Shabre said RMAF now endeavoured to repair the damages at the school caused by the incident, which had disrupted its daily functions and the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination.

On the ceremony, Mohd Shabre said RMAF hoped the contributions could ease the burden of those affected. He also issued certificates of appreciation to those who helped retrieve the RMAF personnel from the aircraft.

In a related development, Mohd Shabre lauded the aspiration of the school to be adopted by RMAF and looked forward to taking part in the school’s programmes to encourage students to join RMAF.

Meanwhile, SMK Balung headmaster Matnoor Sima said the school appreciated the effort of RMAF to help repair the school and provide continuous moral support.