State Museum Dept now accepting postdoctoral fellowship applications

KUCHING: The Sarawak Museum Department, through its Sarawak Museum Campus Project is welcoming applications in 2017 for 13 postdoctoral fellowships based at the Sarawak Museum here.

According to a press statement, the permanent exhibition galleries at the new museum span 6,000 square metres, and specialist knowledge is required to give depth to exhibition storylines and provide new academic insights.

The newly established fellowships are divided over 13 key topics for which the Sarawak Museum is looking for doctorate holders in the related expertise areas to assume the role of guest curators.

Apart from having a well-defined research and development role, the fellows will also train department staff to document the collections according to international standards.

The Sarawak Museum Campus Project is a state-funded project to revive the international status of the Sarawak Museum and to help the new museum to showcase and research Sarawak’s rich cultural and historical heritage while incorporating education and public outreach programmes. Its main goal is to establish a world-class museum campus and establish Sarawak Museum as one of the best museums in the region.

In addition, Earl of Cranbrook Dato Sri Dr Gathorne Gathorne-Hardy who is also Sarawak Museum’s honorary curator of mammals, will officially announce his sponsorship of one fellowship for a suitably qualified Malaysian graduate with a grant of RM100,000 to promote zooarchaeology research at the Sarawak Museum.

His pledge had been matched by offers from the McDonald Institute of Archaeology and St John’s College, Cambridge, which creates a fund sufficient to pay for the fees and stipend for the said student to attend a one-year course in Cambridge commencing September 2017.

The Sarawak Museum is honoured by the generous gift and hopes that such an initiative will inspire other companies and private donors to support research by the museum.