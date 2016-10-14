Swinburne PhD student picks nose cancer for research

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus alumni Diana Choo Chung Yiing was awarded a full scholarship to pursue a PhD by the university alongside seven other PhD students present during the Swinburne Scholarship and Industry Award Ceremony held on campus yesterday (Oct 12).

Choo received her Master of Science by Research – also from Swinburne – last year after two years of research for her thesis entitled ‘Development of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) Utilising Biotechnology and Its Potential in Optical Sensing Application’.

The 25-year-old Sarawakian told The Borneo Post that she plans to focus on the treatment of nose cancer for her doctoral research.

Her interest in nose cancer research stemmed from her 10-month stint as a research assistant (RA) at Swinburne Sarawak here.

“My superior then, Dr Paul Neilsen – the associate director for Graduate Studies and Research Education at the university – mainly focuses on cancer research and during my stint as an RA, I was also exposed to working on nose cancer research.

“It was during this time that we found that nose cancer is prevalent in Sarawak. As the cancer is located in the nasal pharynx, usually by the time people detect it, it will be a bit too late. So that will be part of my research which focuses on cures and treatment for nose cancer,” she explained.

Choo will conduct her research starting next year and aims to complete her studies within the next three-and-a-half to four years.

When asked what she hoped to gain from this experience, she replied that she wanted to see her research contribute towards helping people with cancer.

“I want to pursue my PhD because I hope to pursue a career in the research industry as I feel that’s where it’s more exciting for me.

“Through cancer research, I feel like I’m doing something to help people and can contribute to society. The feeling of being able to be part of such a movement…that is very motivating for me,” she remarked.

A total of 282 recipients received scholarships and industry awards amounting to around RM2.5 million from Swinburne Sarawak deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Janet Gregory.

Of this figure, 40 students received the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Excellence Awards and Entrance Pathway Awards while 10 received their Research and Consultancy Office scholarships.