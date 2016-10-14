Tamin rep wants more school funding under Budget 2017

SIBU: The federal government has been urged to give more allocations to schools in Sarawak under Budget 2017 to be tabled by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Oct 21.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said it had been reported earlier that about 900 schools in Sarawak were in bad shape and needed repairs.

“Some of these 900 schools are under Tamin state constituency. I hope the federal government will put more focus on this matter.

“I also hope the state government will give more allocation for schools in Tamin when the State Legislative Assembly convenes from Nov 21-30,” he said when officiating at SK Sungai Sebintek’s annual sports day yesterday.

Among those present were SK Sungai Sebintek headmaster George Unggang and Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom.

Earlier, George lamented that the school still lacked facilities and received insufficient funds due to its status as a school with low student population or ‘Sekolah Kurang Murid’.

He said SK Sebintek has 14 teachers, three non-teaching staff and 61 preschool to Year Six pupils.

“The school needs, among others, a multipurpose hall where we can conduct our weekly assembly besides funds for our activities,” he said.

He also said that Land and Survey Department (LSD) had completed a survey at the school last week.

At the same function, Christopher announced an allocation of RM50,000 to build a multipurpose hall for the school.