Tawau NRD office to be built next year – director

TAWAU: A new National Registration Department (NRD) office building and housing for officers costing RM17 million will be built in Jalan Kuhara here next year under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Sabah NRD director Dato’ Ismail Bin Ahmad said the project had been approved and was still in the implementation process.

The construction site had been identified, he added.

Ismail said Tawau would have its own NRD office building in the future apart from setting up a headquarters office in the Tawau Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) since August 15, this year. It is also the second UTC NRD office in Sabah after Kota Kinabalu.

The third UTC NRD office in Sabah will be set up in Keningau next month.

The previous NRD headquarters in the Tawau Federal Building had been permanently closed down on August 13, this year and moved to Tawau UTC on August 15, he said.

All services including marriage, divorce, birth, death registration, foster-child registration as well as identity card/MyKad applications would be available at NRD in Tawau UTC, Ismail said at a press conference during his working visit to NRD at Tawau UTC yesterday morning.

“In fact, NRD in Tawau UTC is the main one-stop centre for Tawau zone covering Tawau, Kunak, Semporna, Tungku and Lahad Datu.

“All residents from the five districts are welcomed to the NRD office at Tawau UTC when making application for their identity card/MyKad from 8am to 9pm daily, except public holidays.

“Under normal circumstances MyKad application can be processed in 24 hours instead of waiting for one month in Putrajaya if an applicant applies for the document at Lahad Datu NRD,” Ismail pointed out.

He said the NRD at Tawau UTC had processed and printed 29,373 MyKads within two months since August 15.

“It works effectively, indeed.”

Ismail said they were now handling an average of 500 to 1,000 of all types of transaction related to birth certificate and identity card/MyKad application daily compared to less than 500 transactions daily previously at the Federal Building.

Meanwhile, the director advised parents to register the birth of their children within 14 days after delivery.

Ismail said parents who registered after 14 days have to get court endorsement of their children’s birth certificate.

For 12-year-old children, their parents also should bring them along when applying for identity card/MyKad at NRD, he said.

“I hope the people could fully use the NRD services in Tawau UTC,” he added.