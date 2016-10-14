Three killed, six injured in Beluran road crash

BELURAN: Three people were killed and six others were injured in a road crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, at Jalan Telupid near the Ladang Reka Halus intersection on Wednesday night.

The victims were Ahmad Idham Ghani Bin Diding, the 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Vanate, and two male passengers who identities were still unknown as no personal documents were found on them.

District police chief Superintendent Sivanathan Velauthan said all the three victims were pinned in the wrecked van and died on the spot.

The ambulance involved in the crash belonged to Wilmar Estate, while the third vehicle was a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The injured included the driver of the ambulance, which was not carrying any passenger, and the driver and two passengers (a man and a woman) in the Toyota Land Cruiser.

They were sent to Beluran Hospital and Kinabatangan Hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the driver of the ambulance was tailing the Nissan when a Land Cruiser from the opposite direction suddenly entered their lane and collided head on with the Nissan.

The ambulance then hit the back of the Nissan. All the three vehicles were seriously damaged.

“The driver of the Land Cruiser is not suspected to be drunk but his blood sample was taken for alcohol test,” said Sivanathan.

He said the road condition was fine but it was drizzling when the accident happened.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue station head Rantey Fred said six firemen in an engine went to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.26 pm and arrived there about an hour later.