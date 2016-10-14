Unemployed fined RM5,000 for impersonating policeman

KUCHING: An unemployed man was slapped with a RM5,000-fine or in default four months’ jail by a Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for impersonating a policeman.

The accused Mohamad Rudy Junit, 36, appeared before Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman who convicted him under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

The accused was found guilty of committing the offence around 6pm on Oct 9 at a bistro at Jalan Chan Chin Ann here.

Rudy went to the premises and introduced himself to the complainant as a policeman, saying he wanted to conduct a raid there.

The complainant however asked for identification to prove that he was indeed a police officer. The accused said his police ID was left in the car outside. He went out followed by the complainant.

Upon reaching the car, he gave an excuse that his ID was at home and fled the scene leaving behind the car with the key still attached. He was arrested shortly after following a police report lodged by the complainant.

Separately, Aswandi Sahari, 42, was sentenced to three weeks in jail in the same court for causing hurt to his own brother with a knife.

He was convicted under Section 324 of the Penal Code.