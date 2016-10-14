Vietnamese fishermen fined for illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

KUCHING: Two skippers of Vietnamese fishing vessels were fined RM5,000 each while their 24 crews were fined RM4,000 each by the Sessions Court here yesterday for fishing illegally in Malaysian waters.

They all pleaded guilty before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad who ordered them to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after settling their fine.

The skippers will have to serve five months in prison while the crews four months because they failed to pay the fine.

They were convicted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for fishing in Malaysia waters without permission, which provides up to RM1million in fine for the skipper and RM100,000 for each of the crew.

They were arrested at 10.41am on July 25 about 190 nautical miles from Tanjung Po coastline.