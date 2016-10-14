Voon wants Budget 2017 to have more allocation for dilapidated schools

KUCHING: The federal government ought to increase funding in Budget 2017 for the repair and reconstruction of the many dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

In making the call, PKR Women national vice president Vook Shiak Ni said this was because the safety and lives of the students as well as the teachers and staff of the schools were at stake.

“Do we need to wait for accidents to happen or lives lost to see serious actions considered for a basic need that is a safe environment for our students and teachers?” she said in a press statement yesterday.

Voon, who is also PKR Stampin branch vice chairperson, said she was sad to note that the BN leaders in Sarawak were also unhappy with the federal government over the obvious neglect of rural schools across Sarawak.

Citing the Third Series of the 2014 Auditor General’s Report published in Nov 2014, she said the report revealed that 85.5 per cent of the schools in Sarawak were in dire need of repairs to the structure of their buildings and the dilapidated conditions were not safe for students.

“How many of the 388 schools in bad shape have been repaired? The report also quoted that 388 had been classified as being in bad condition and on this, we would like to know how many of these schools had been repaired since 2014.”

Voon said from 2012 to 2014, the Sarawak Education Department had been allocated RM202.52 million to maintain and repair schools and an estimated sum of RM632.06 million had been allocated for the maintenance and repair of infrastructure in schools from 2015 to 2018.

“A simple calculation from the budget of 2012 to 2014, taking the figures of the number of 388 schools which are in bad shape and need urgent repairs, only a meagre amount of around RM500,000 was for each of these schools.

“And this calculation was made only based on the 388 schools and we have another 1,000 schools which also need repairs.”

She said the lack of funding had been a long overdue complaint by all the stakeholders including Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem recently.

“It is a grave disappointment over the continual lack of funding by federal government considering the fact that the federal government is given notice and is made aware of the bad conditions of the rural schools in Sarawak since years ago.”