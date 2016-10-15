155 foreign workers screened, 6 arrested in Ops Libas

MIRI: A total of 155 foreign workers at a construction site at Marina Bay, Miri were screened Thursday morning, under Ops Libas conducted by the General Operation Force, GOF 12th Battalion, Miri.

Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Superintendent Tan Hiap Seng said from the number, six comprising of four Indonesians and two Filipinos were arrested for various offences.

“Three of them were booked for contravening Section 39b of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for working without valid permit, two others contravened Section 6 (1) (c) of the same Act – illegally entering the state while one for overstaying, an offence under Section 15 (1) (c) of the same Act,” he said yesterday.

All six suspects aged 30 – 47 had been brought to the Miri Police Station for further action.

Tan added a total of 58 GOF personnel were involved in the Ops Libas conducted at 9 am where they rounded up the 155 foreign workers, all men, for inspections.