Borneo Orangutan Project to be promoted in Las Vegas

MIRI: The Borneo Orangutan Project (BOP) will be promoted at the Worldwide Exhibition for Incentive Travel, Meetings and Events (Imex) America in Las Vegas on Oct 18-20.

The Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB) said in a statement that Imex America will be the last stop for BOP, which started at the Global Incentive and Business Travel and Meetings Exhibition (IBTM) Barcelona last year.

It is part of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) #RoadtoSarawak campaign for the ICCA Congress, which will be held in Kuching on Nov 13-16.

At Imex America, Malaysia intends to drive Sarawak as one of the region’s freshest destinations for international events, and to promote membership of ICCA, a leading source of business and expertise for the association meetings market.

“Sarawak is very proud to not only be hosting the world’s biggest platform for meetings, the 55th ICCA Congress 2016, but also to have reignited a global interest in orangutan conservation, and in the same year that we celebrate the milestone of the 10th anniversary of business events in Sarawak,” said SCB managing director Mike Cannon.

“SCB continues to put Sarawak’s brand on the world map as a leading second tier destination – watch this space.”

ICCA CEO Martin Sirk said the association has high expectations for the Sarawak congress and looks forward to working with the local host committee to put on a truly memorable experience.

He said its education programme has some exciting new topics and experimental formats, with external expert speakers on entrepreneurship, corporate anthropology and sales and pricing theory.

“We will be experimenting with networking theory and practice in numerous, unique ways, inspired by Sarawak’s tribal heritage to find modern interpretations of concepts such as ritual, taboo, status and initiation,” he said.

Up for adoption under BOP in Las Vegas will be 15-year-old Manap, who is undergoing care at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

To participate, members will need to visit the Malaysia Booth to snap a photo with Brooke – the official ICCA Congress 2016 mascot – and share it on social media with #RoadtoSarawak, #IMEX16, and #ICCAWorld.

The winner will be announced after Imex America, and ICCA will adopt Manap for a year on behalf of a chosen member upon the announcement.

BOP was also promoted at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) 2016 in Melbourne; Incentive Travel and Conventions, Meetings (IT&CM) China in Shanghai; and IT&CM Asia in Bangkok.

ICCA is the global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry.

It represents the main specialists in organising, transporting, and accommodating international meetings and events, and comprises over 1,000 member companies and organisations in over 90 countries.