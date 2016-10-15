Contractor pledges to complete Petra Jaya Hospital by end-2017

KUCHING: The contractor involved in the construction of the Petra Jaya Hospital has made a commitment to complete the project by the end of next year.

In an emailed statement yesterday, the Public Works Department (JKR) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur clarified that an extension of time (EOT) was given to the contractor until June 9 next year based on delays in obtaining the Building Plan Approval, which delayed the start of piling works.

It also disclosed the current progress of works as at Sept 30 was 40.8 per cent (actual) against 72.7 per cent (scheduled), with works currently at fifth level.

The main hospital block is up to seventh level.

“The contractor is currently taking all efforts to complete the project based on the new completion date and has taken the option of changing his sub-contractors in an effort to increase the manpower required for the project.

“JKR Malaysia has been closely monitoring this project and on Aug 25, 2016, the contractor had been brought to the Project Solving Governance Committee chaired by the deputy director-general of JKR Malaysia, where the contractor made a commitment to complete the project by end of 2017,” said the statement.

The statement added that JKR understood the contractor would apply for a second extension to the project completion date.

“Nevertheless, further action will be taken by the department according to the conditions of contract,” said JKR, adding that the completion date was supposed to be on Nov 29 this year.

The statement was issued in response to The Borneo Post’s front page report headlined ‘Petra Jaya Hospital seriously ‘sick’’, where state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim was quoted as saying that the hospital would not be ready next month as scheduled, because it was only 64 per cent completed.

Based on recent press reports, the Petra Jaya Hospital has been proposed to be turned into a women and children’s hospital upon completion.