Curtin Sarawak hosts dinner for visiting Perth delegation

MIRI: Curtin University Sarawak hosted a dinner Thursday to welcome Chancellor Colin Becket and his entourage from Perth, Australia and also to bid farewell to its outgoing and long-serving chairman of over 17 years Datu Dr Hatta Solhi.

In his welcoming speech, pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive of Curtin Sarawak Professor Jim Mienczakowski, warmly welcomed the Perth delegation to Miri and thanked Hatta for his never-ending support and contributions.

“Today, we mark the first visit of Chancellor Colin Becket and his team comprising vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Terry, Professor Seth Kunin (deputy vice-chancellor of International Curtin University) and David Menarry (chief financial officer of Curtin University) to our campus.

“It is also an occasion to show our appreciation to a man who has done so much for Curtin Sarawak, including playing a leading role in its establishment, governance and management over the last 17 years.

“He is none other than our long-serving chairman of our Board of Directors and council member Datu Dr Hatta Solhi.”

Hatta’s successor Datu Ose Murang, who was also present, is no stranger to the public as he has served the state civil service for over 37 years, including a period as Miri Resident and the most recent one as deputy state secretary before his retirement.

Pro-Chancellor of Curtin Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan who was presented with a birthday cake to mark his 80th birthday earlier was also present.

“Curtin Sarawak has a very positive and bright future and I hope all of us will continue working towards achieving even greater success for the campus,” Dr Chan said.

Earlier, Professor Terry presented Hatta with a token of appreciation and a birthday gift to Dr Chan.

Members of Curtin Sarawak Council, Board of Directors and Management Board, Deans, managers and staff of Curtin Sarawak were among the diners.