Diabetic Awie will be able to walk soon

SIBU: Diabetic Awie Pitrus from Bawang Assan is full of praises for Kapitan Datin Janet Lau Ung Hie for helping him to get a prosthetic limb.

Awie, 63, will be going to the hospital next week to take the measurement of his right limb and if everything goes well, he should be able to walk with a prosthetic limb very soon.

“I am very grateful to Janet and all those who have helped me get out of this difficult situation,” he said.

After Lau came to know of Awie’s plight, she helped him to apply for the prosthetic limb to the Welfare Department.

She, accompanied by Wong Ung the person-in-charge of seeking aids from the Welfare Department (for Bawang Assan constituency), called on him (Awie) recently to wish him well.

Lau also presented some money to Awie as general expenses.

She said the lessfortunate people should emulate Awie’s example in leading a positive life despite their hardship.

“The people should also learn from Awie the mistakes he made as it is important to look after our own health and stay healthy.”