Emotional intelligence contributes to higher output – Lecturer

KUCHING: A higher emotional intelligence can lead to better productivity says Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Cognitive Sciences and Human Development senior lecturer Dr Muhamad Sophian.

Muhamad said most well established organisations in the world prefer not only intelligent workers but those who have strong will and stable emotions.

“When you have an intelligent workforce, but emotionally unstable, that alone will effect productivity. And when productivity is low, this will hurt most organisations,” he said at the International Seminar on Professional Counselling 2016 (International Procoun ‘16) at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Emotional intelligence or emotional quotient (EQ) reflects the ability to join intelligence, empathy and emotions to enhance thought and the understanding of interpersonal dynamics.

Muhamad said EQ could be translated as a good follower who has the heart to work, rather than those who emphasised on questioning authority and poor attitude.

“Those who have higher intelligence or IQ, would mostly be more cunning and good thinkers, and basically they have higher ego and have poor regards on others. Making them less of a team player,” he added.

Another quotient that should be included in most workers includes the spiritual quotient or SQ.

“When you have the heart to work and have your ego in check, one could argue that integrity can easily be shaken when given the chance.

“It is similar to leaving your expensive mobile phone out in the open without any supervision, would easily be target of theft.

The same idea goes to integrity. The higher the spiritual empathy, the higher the integrity and this can be achieved through good family guidance from home,” he said.

Muhamad said other than the five traditional human senses namely, sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch, SQ was the mental faculty which enables us to break out of the limitations, inheriting the traits of IQ and EQ.

“We can increase our SQ through awareness, contemplation and prayers or meditation, something which is embedded in all humans that only needs to be unlocked,” he said.