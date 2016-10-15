Fire causes RM30,000 damage to workshop

SIBU: A fiery fire swept through a workshop at Ding Lik Kong Road at about 7pm last Thursday night, causing losses estimated at more than RM30,000.

About 30 tyres valued at RM1,000 each kept at the workshop were completely burnt.

Other destroyed items included spare parts, air conditioning units and a lorry parked at the workshop was partially burnt.

Sungei Merah Fire Station received the call at about 7pm and 10 firefighters in two fire engines rushed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 8pm.

It is not immediately known what caused the fire.