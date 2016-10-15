JPJ wants errant motorists to explain or face action

SIBU: Motorists issued with a Letter of Interrogation for traffic offences by Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) are reminded to go to the nearest RTD office or risk facing legal action.

According to state JPJ assistant director (enforcement) Albert Clement, vehicle owners need to respond within seven days based on the date stated in their respective Letter of Interrogation.

He added the letters were issued for offences such as overtaking at double lines; (making illegal U-turn) no U-turn, no entry; using hand phone while on the wheels; not using helmets, and not using seat belt (not buckled up).

These offences were detected and nabbed by the state JPJ’s Surveillance Unit.

Albert said the letters were being sent to the motorist’s address based on the vehicles registration number in the department’s database.

“The owners or registered owners should come forward to any JPJ office.

“They are hereby requested to furnish within a period of seven days from the date hereon – the name and particulars of the drivers who was driving the vehicle (bearing the stated registration) number at the (stated) time and place.

“Be mindful that failure to comply will constitute an offence under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Under Section 114 of the Act, they can be compounded to a maximum of RM300 or fined in Court not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment not more than one year or both,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted on Thursday.

He added: “My advice is to check by calling 082-628700 or come to any JPJ office (as to) whether you have any outstanding case.

“Checking (can be done) by producing your vehicle (registration) numbers.”

He said this was a on-going process (issuance of Interrogation Letter).

He recalled since 2010, about 900 of such letters had been issued through registered mail, noting that the response had been rather slow.

Towards this end, he reminded those on the road to always adhere to all traffic rules and regulations in the interest of safety.