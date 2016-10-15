Kelantan Sultan hailed as the people’s ruler

KOTA BHARU: Sultan Muhammad V, who has been elected the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers to succeed Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, is a ‘King of the People’ – one who is very close to the people of Kelantan.

The eldest prince of Sultan Ismail Petra and Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid is previously known as Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra. He adopted the title ‘Sultan Muhammad V’ after the proclamation of him being the 29th Sultan of Kelantan on Sept 13, 2010.

He often refers to himself as ‘kita’ (we) when meeting with his subjects. He loves going down to the ground, including the interior areas and Orang Asli settlements in Gua Musang and Jeli.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, who was installed as the ‘Tengku Mahkota’ (Crown Prince) of Kelantan on Oct 6, 1985, prefers to wear a ‘jubah’ (robe), or a type of ‘Baju Melayu’ (Malay traditional attire for men) known in Kelantan as ‘Baju Gumbang’ complete with a ‘kain pelikat’’(sarong cloth) and a white ‘kopiah’ (skullcap) when visiting his subjects.

Sultan Muhammad V – the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong since Dec 12, 2011 – is also the man behind the idea for the ‘Walkathon D’Raja Kelantan’, a programme that has been running since 2011.

Through the ‘Walkathon D’Raja Kelantan’, thousands of people from all walks of life in Kelantan have the opportunity to walk with him and the Kelantan royal family for 10km around this city. There are also several checkpoints along the walkathon route that showcase a variety of cultural performances such as ‘dikir barat’, ‘kertuk’ and ‘rebana ubi’ (traditional musical instruments).

In 2011, the programme made it to the Malaysia Book of Records when it drew about 21,000 participants.

The charity programme, run by the Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi, is aimed at fostering closer ties between Sultan Muhammad V and his subjects, apart from promoting healthy lifestyle among the public and becoming a tourism attraction.

The sultan has also nurtured spiritual values in Muslims across the state through the ‘Qiam With Me’ programme, held every year during the month of Ramadan since 2011.

The programme, which commences around 10pm after the Isyak and Terawih prayers, would be followed by a religious lecture from a guest preacher, then a ‘Qiamullail’ (Qiam means ‘standing to denote a prayer’, while Qiamullail means ‘conducting religious activities such as prayers and reciting the Quran the whole night) before performing the Subuh prayers in congregation.

During the programme, Sultan Muhammad V would present ‘zakat’ (tithe) to the ‘asnaf’ (individuals eligible for assistance) and the less-fortunate. Both programmes – the Walkathon D’Raja Kelantan and Qiam With Me – are included under Kelantan’s tourism calendar and serve as another unique tourism attraction in the state.

‘Kelantan Sultan very popular among his people’

The Kelantan Sultan is very popular among his people and has been receiving wide press coverage all this while, but he remains humble and sincere, always showing his concern about the welfare of villagers and extending help to those in need without making a fuss about it on the media.

There was a photo of the sultan driving a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) on his own after Kelantan was hit by massive floods in 2014, which had spread on social media.

Born on Oct 6, 1969, Sultan Muhammad V received his early education at Sekolah Sultan Ismail I here before continuing his studies at the Alice Smith International School in Kuala Lumpur.

He was then enrolled in the Oakham School Rutland, England until 1989 before pursuing diplomatic studies at St Cross College in Oxford and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies until 1991.

Sultan Muhammad V, who is Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Chancellor, fills his free time by reading but interestingly, he enjoys extreme sports such as 4WD expeditions, endurance challenges and shooting.

He has three younger siblings – Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra, 42; Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, 38; and Tengku Amalin A’ishah Putri, 32.

Yesterday, Sultan Muhammad V was chosen as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243th (Special) Conference of Rulers in Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Keeper of the Rulers Seal Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the appointment would take effect this Dec 13 and last for a period of five years.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was chosen as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period. The special conference, which was attended by all Malay rulers, was chaired by Raja Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama