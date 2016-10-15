KMC Flat residents worry about their future

KUCHING: Residents of Lot 51 and 52 of the KMC Flat at Ban Hock Road here are uncertain of their future upon the expiry of their land lease come May 25 next year.

Some of them said they had just renewed their tenancy agreement and paid RM25 stamping fee to Kuching South City Council (MBKS) – an exercise done once every three years.

It is learnt that there are some residents who have been living for more than 45 years at the flat units, known as ‘KMC’ (Kuching Municipal Council) which is the former name of the main council.

However with the expiry of the lease early next year, the residents are worried about where to go after that.

According to one of them, her family has been living at the KMC Flat for the past 46 years.

“Every three years, we would renew the tenancy agreement but all this while, we were not aware of the expiry date. It does worry us,” she said on condition of anonymity.

Another elderly resident said the KMC flat had been her home for the past 40 years.

“It’s a scary thought – having to move out at this old age. It’s quite impossible for me to find a new place – I just cannot afford to do so. I just hope that I could continue to live here,” she appealed.

Meanwhile, a male resident believed that a part of the area where the flat buildings were located would be used for property development. In this respect, he noted that the relocation – should it happen – would involve many households.

“It would be a challenging task for the related authorities to relocate the affected families. I also heard that the flat residents of Lot 51 and 52 would be relocated to the flat housing site at Mile 18 of the Kuching-Serian Road. So far, nothing has happened yet,” he said.