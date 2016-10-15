Laugh with Harith and fellow comedians next weekend at Curtin Sarawak

MIRI: The ‘godfather’ of stand-up comedy in Malaysia, Harith Iskander, will be performing at Curtin University, Sarawak Malaysia (Curtin Sarawak) next Sunday (Oct 23).

Recently named as ‘Asia’s Best Stand-Up Comedian’ by Asia Award Top 10, Harith will tickle your funny-bones with fellow comedians Kavin Jay, Mukazir Xynll and Sulaiman Azmil in the ‘Laugh with Harith Iskander’ show organised by the International Students Association, the Student Council and supported by the university.

The show will be staged at the Recreation and Event Centre from 6pm to 11pm and is open to the public.

Tickets are priced at RM40 for students, RM80 for adults and RM120 for VIP seats.

Ticketing details can be obtained at http://www.laughwithharith.com/.

Harith, who is a proud alumnus of Curtin University, has performed live at hundreds of shows and entertained thousands of people with his unique and original performances since 1991.

His comedy performances are in great demand and any company function is never complete without Harith inevitably bringing the house down.

The Curtin film and television graduate has never shied away from unfamiliar terrain.

For years, he was literally Malaysia’s only stand-up comedian, with people often mistaking him for the emcee at events or complimenting him on his amusing ‘talk shows’.

According to Mfonido Ti Ukpabio of the Student Council, it was an honour for Curtin Sarawak to host a show by one of Curtin’s most accomplished Malaysian alumni.

He said the show was also made possible with the sponsorship of Village Mobile Sound System Services Miri and Pullman Miri Waterfront hotel, as well as the support of Sarawak Bloggers.