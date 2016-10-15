Local councils embarking on 3R to reduce greenhouse gas

SIBU: A number of local authorities in Sarawak have embarked on reduce, reuse and recycle (3R) programmes towards reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) from landfills and prolonging their lifespan.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said the local councils were also embarking on recycling of food waste and carrying out composting of garden waste.

“In fact, a number of local authorities in the state are already embarking on these activities either under Local Agenda programmes, as are being done by Miri City Council and Kapit District Council; or through their own 3R initiatives as are being done by DBKU (Kuching City North Commission) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

“Other local authorities are also playing their roles through the 3R programmes involving not only the communities but schools as well,” Penguang told The Borneo Post when contacted Thursday.

He pointed out that among the benefits of 3R programmes were reducing the volume of waste going into landfills and hence, lengthens their lifespan; as well as reducing emission of GHG from landfills and open dumpsites.

“Compost can be used as fertilisers for home gardens, among other things.”

Penguang was asked whether local councils in Sarawak had been encouraged to engage the public to recycle food waste and do composting of garden waste to prolong the lifespan of landfills, in view of the disclosure by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) deputy controller Justine Jok Jau Emang that food waste was a major constituent of municipal waste in the state.

Justine had said based on the 2015 Report, about 2,187 metric tonnes per day of municipal waste were collected and sent to landfills all over Sarawak.

From the total, food and garden waste constituted the highest – contributing to about 40 per cent, or 874.8 metric tonnes, per day.

Food and garden waste are classified as organic matter of the municipal waste by NREB, apart from plastic, papers and other refuse collected from households, commercial and industrial sources and are disposed of at landfills.

Justine had also mentioned that of the total daily amount of municipal waste collected, 813.39 metric tonnes were disposed of at open dumping sites, 1,023 metric tonnes at sanitary landfills and 347.67 metric tonnes at specific waste dumping grounds.

There are eight sanitary landfills and 37 open dumps spanning 399.18 hectares in Sarawak.

Meanwhile in June this year, Bernama quoted a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Food Aid Foundation (Food Aid) as having urged the government to come up with a policy to ban the disposal of surplus food by operators, supermarkets and manufacturers in the country.

The NGO project director Hayati Ismail reportedly said Malaysians wasted 15,000 tonnes of food including 3,000 tonnes of edible food daily.

She had also suggested that Malaysia should emulate France and Italy, which banned food operators and supermarkets from throwing away or destroying food.

Hayati was also quoted to have said that comprehensive and right food handling would rescue surplus food from going to the landfills and could be channelled to charitable and welfare homes for the needy, adding that this would reduce their food bill.