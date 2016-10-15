MACC after suspects overseas

KOTA KINABALU: A fifth suspect arrested in connection with the ongoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into alleged siphoning of federal allocations for RM3.3 billion water projects in Sabah was yesterday ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here to be remanded for six days.

The 62-year-old technical and engineering adviser to the Ministry of Finance and former deputy director of the Water Department was produced before magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus in her chambers.

Investigating officer of the case Mohd Faliq Basirudin, who applied for a seven-day remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said the remand of the suspect and four others will facilitate the investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Mohd Faliq said the MACC also wanted to investigate the projects which were approved by the suspect, and to track down, with information from the suspect, some important witnesses and accomplices who were said to be outside Sabah or Malaysia.

He said MACC needed ample time to look for relevant documents in the Treasury Department relating to projects at the Water Department.

Counsel Edward Paul, who represented the suspect, requested that his client be remanded for only two days as he was suffering from health problems.

The suspect was also represented by counsels Chin Teck Ming and Karpaljit Singh.

It was learnt that the former deputy director, who was picked up by MACC at his office on Thursday, held the post for 11 years before retiring last year and being appointed as technical and engineering adviser.

During the arrest, MACC also seized two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a Land Cruiser, but no cash.

Since the arrest on October 4 of the director and deputy director of the Water Department, a businessman and an accountant over the corruption scandal, MACC has called 78 witnesses to have their statements recorded and more are expected to be called soon.

The case involves the biggest seizure ever by MACC of over RM114.5 million in cash, jewellery worth RM3.64 million and 127 land titles worth RM30 million.