Court Sabah 

MACC detains former Sabah Water Dept deputy director

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former Sabah Water Department deputy director to assist in their ongoing ‘Ops Water’ investigation.

It was learnt that the 62-year-old former deputy director, who held the post for 11 years, retired last year and was appointed as technical and engineering advisor for Sabah finance ministry.

He was picked up by MACC at his office on Thursday. It was also said that the former deputy director had received money from contractors while he was the deputy director for the Sabah Water Department. During the arrest, MACC  also seized two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a Land Cruiser, from the former deputy director. No cash was seized during the operation.

The Magistrate Court has remanded the suspect for six days from yesterday to assist investigation.

MACC deputy commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrest but decline to elaborate further pending investigation.

MACC has so far called 78 witnesses to have their statements recorded. More are expected to be called soon.

