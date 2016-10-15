Make full use of designated parking areas, motorcyclists reminded

KUCHING: A total of 371 parking lots with iron railings designated for motorcycles have been built by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Of this number, 57 are located along Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang in front of the Central Police Station here at a cost of RM17,324.

Additionally, 314 parking lots for motorcycles have been commissioned under the ‘Safe City Programme’ via an allocation of RM102,470 from the Home Ministry; and another 46 under the Urban Well-Being, Housing and Local Government costing RM15,000.

According to DBKU deputy director Durie Austine Tinggie, the ‘Safe City Programme’ is a continuous initiative slated for ensuring that the ‘Kuching Clean, Beautiful, Safe (CBS) Enhancement Plan’ would be a success.

“We hope such facility could provide motorcyclists here peace of mind knowing that the iron railings would serve to prevent their machines from being stolen and generally, to reduce the number of motorcycle theft in Kuching.

“This facility also serves to provide convenience to motorcyclists in parking their machines,” she told reporters during a briefing here yesterday.

Durie reminded motorcyclists to never leave their keys on their machines after locking them on the railings.

“Some motorcycle owners seem to forget to do so, which is a dangerous habit.”

Durie said DBKU had always advocated city folk to park their vehicles at proper and designated areas to avoid untoward incidents.

“All physical infrastructure development projects for Kuching are under the CBS programme, costing DBKU RM4.7 million since 2011,” she stressed.

Meanwhile Kuching deputy police chief (administration) Supt Ismail Mahmud advised motorcycle owners to park their machines at designated areas, especially in ‘hotspot’ areas across the city known to record high number of crime cases including motorcycle theft.

“Motorcyclists should use their judgment when it comes to parking their machines. It is better to park them at areas where they can be seen, instead of places where they are out of sight.

“Undeniably, motorcycles are easier targets for vehicle thieves than cars,” he said.

Ismail hoped DBKU would set up more parking lots for motorcycles here as this could avoid unsystematic parking across the city, especially during large-scale events.

Reiterating Durie’s earlier call, he reminded all motorcyclists to use safety precautions when parking their machines.

“Make sure you lock your motorcycles onto the railings. There is no point for DBKU to spent money on building these facilities if members of the public do not use them,” he pointed out.