MCA calls on DAP to stop dilly-dallying on Hadi’s bill

KUALA TERENGGANU: MCA wants DAP to stop dilly-dallying and blaming the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party over the Private Member’s Bill tabled by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in the Dewan Rakyat in May.

Its president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said DAP was now trying to point fingers at MCA on the issue in an attempt to hoodwink voters that MCA was not doing anything about it.

He ticked off the DAP saying the opposition party had cosied up to PAS in the last general election so much so PAS won more seats due to Chinese support.

“We (MCA) have clearly stated our stand that we do not support the bill because it contravenes the Federal Constitution.

“Now we want to ask the DAP what is their stand and why they did not block the bill when they were allies in the last general election?,” he said.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, was speaking to reporters after opening the simultaneous annual conventions of Terengganu MCA’s youth and women’s wings here yesterday.

Also present was state MCA chairman Datuk Toh Chia Yau.

Liow added that despite PAS and DAP having a parting of ways, the DAP appreared to be silent about bill which meant that they still valued their cooperation with the religious party, especially in Penang and Selangor.

“It appears that they have a hidden agenda. They cannot deny they are still together, at the state governments level, they are still working together,” he said.

The bill tabled by Hadi called for stricter punishment for syariah offences. However, it was not debated and is expected to be re-introduced at the next sitting of Parliament which starts on Monday.

On another matter, Liow said MCA had received more than 30 objections on the proposed redelineation exercise by the Election Commission for Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

He said 10 of the objections were for seats in Selangor and the rest for other states.

He added that the objections was filed to the EC yesterday, the deadline for filing objections. — Bernama