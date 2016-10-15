Miss Bengoh Cultural preliminary round tomorrow

KUCHING: Twenty-nine beautiful ladies will compete in the preliminary round to book their place in the finals of the Miss Bengoh Culture 2016 tomorrow (Oct 16) at Eastern Mall in Siburan.

According to assistant coordinator of the event Alvine Ngu, only the top 10 contestants would be chosen to compete in the final round to be held on Oct 29 at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS), Jalan Kampung Semadang-Dahan Estate, off Borneo Highlands Road, about 44km from here.

She said the contest was held in conjunction with the second Bengoh Culture Carnival, which attracted a large number of festival goers last year. Alvine advised all the contestants for the preliminary round to arrive at the competition’s venue as early as 12 noon on Sunday before the show starts at 2pm.

The contest offers cash prizes of RM1,500 for the champion, RM1,000 and RM500 for the first and second runner-up, while seven consolation prize winners will receive RM100 each. She said contestants came from here and other divisions of the State and the contest was open to all races.

For the gong beating competition, the organiser has received 16 entries from various villages and clubs.

Event coordinator Aloysius Kuyong said all 16 teams would compete in the competition to be held in the evening of Oct 28 at the BRS.

He said the competition offered cash prize of RM1,000 for the champion team, RM700 and RM500 respectively for the first and second runner-up winners. There would be two consolation prizes of RM100 each.