MMS to hold education fair at Pullman Hotel tomorrow

KUCHING: The Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS) Education Fair is back tomorrow at the Pullman Hotel here from noon to 5pm.

Students and school leavers together with their parents are encouraged to visit the fair for the opportunity speak directly with representatives of colleges, universities and schools.

The MMS counsellors will also be around to guide potential students on course application, student visa application, as well as finding accommodation and scholarships.

The participating higher learning institutions from Australia include University of South Australia, University of Adelaide, the University of Queensland (UQ), University of Canberra (UC), Deakin University, Melbourne Polytechnic, RMIT University, Melbourne Polytechnic, University of Western Australia, Edith Cowan University (ECU), Murdoch University, University of New South Wales, International College of Management, University of Newcastle, and University of Tasmania.

Also making their presence felt will be the preparation colleges of Canning College, Curtin College, Edith Cowan College and Murdoch Institute of Technology (MIT).

Those intending to pursue their studies in New Zealand can check out Southern Institute of Technology.

Students intending to study in Canada and the United States can get information about Lake Head University, Florida International University, Auburn Global (Alabama), University of Kansas, University of Southern Carolina, Lieber College Columbia, Aldephi University, American University, University of Central Florida, University of Pacific Stockton, University of Illinois and University of Nebraska, among others.

For those heading to the United Kingdom, there are Kaplan International Colleges (KIC), colleges under Navitas Group, University of Nottingham, University of Brighton, UWE Bristol, University of York, University of Birmingham, University of Aberdeen, University of Liverpool, University of London, Nottingham Trent University, University of Glasgow, Bournemouth University, Cranfield University, University of Salford, University of Westminster and University of Northampton, among others.

Singapore also offers an impressive range of higher education options. Check out Curtin Singapore, JCU Singapore, Kaplan Higher Education Academy, PSB Academy and SIM Global (in partnership with over 10 universities from UK, US and Australia).

Local Malaysian colleges that will be at the fair include Curtin University Sarawak, Herriot-Watt University Malaysia, Le Cordon Bleu, Monash University Malaysia and University of Southampton Malaysia.

For further information, visit Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS) located at Block E, No.32 (2nd Floor), Taman Sri Sarawak Mall, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Opp Hilton Kuching) or call 082-246795, 012-8089112 and 012-8085112.