M’sia to continue to support BIMP-EAGA connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to support connectivity improvement strategies of roads, sea ports and airports to generate trade and investment, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

“This is the underpinning factor for the sustained development of land, maritime and air connectivity, particularly within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle’s (IMT-GT) economic corridors.

“BIMP-EAGA and IMT-GT will focus on eco and medical tourism to maximise existing potentials and on prospective free-trade zones to further strengthen economic outcomes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said to unleash their full economic potential, BIMP-EAGA and IMT-GT need to be well-connected.

“Transportation and logistical infrastructure are vital to successful integration. Without improved connections, it will not be able to raise the economies of scale to bolster cross-border trade and investment in the region,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, who is attending the third BIMP-EAGA & IMT-GT Trade Expo, Conference and Business Matching 2016 in Makassar, Indonesia, said the event would explore new economic opportunities and strengthen business relations with neighbouring nations. The three-day event beginning yesterday aims to share experiences, best practices and lessons learned in key strategic sectors which include maritime, economic corridors and food security. — Bernama