New Lawas complex to be one-stop centre for govt services

LAWAS: A new 15-storey complex here will bring government departments and agencies under one roof for the convenience of the public.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said works on the RM120 million landmark for the district would commence this year and is expected to be completed within three years.

He told a press conference on Thursday after chairing a Lawas District development projects briefing that there was good progress including for the ongoing RM185 million Lawas Hospital Phase II.

“We have instructed all implementing government departments and agencies to ensure that all projects approved take off as soon as possible, particularly for projects which are in progress or in the planning stage, as we are now in the last quarter of the year,” he said.

The government has approved projects worth RM132 million for the district this year including RM41 million for the Public Works Department’s infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and jetties.

Awang Tengah called for a more systematic drainage masterplan to overcome frequent flash flooding here during the rainy season.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage has been allocated RM35 million for various projects this year including drainage improvements and straightening the meandering Trusan River.