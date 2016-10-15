Nine new lawyers admitted to Sabah Bar

KOTA KINABALU: Nine new lawyers were admitted to the Bar to be Advocates and Solicitors before the Judicial Commissioner of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, Ismail Brahim here yesterday.

Among them were Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum’s son, Carl Barnabas Malanjum and Foochow Association Kota Kinabalu honorary chairman William Tang’s daughter, Shareen Tang Sze Hua.

Other new lawyers were Norafizah Alleh, Khairudin Noordin, Connie Wong Jinn Yee, Nadia Chung, Bridget Gregory Joitol and Nazilatul Hidayah Abdull Rohimi.

Ismail congratulated the new lawyers for their admission into Sabah Bar and reminded them to maintain high professionalism and integrity as lawyers.

Dayangku Fazidah Hatun Pg Bagul, representing the State Attorney-General’s Chambers and Roger Chin, representing the Sabah Law Association, raised no objection.

Shareen, 24, obtained her Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from the University of Western Australia in 2014, as well as a postgraduate diploma of Legal Practice.

She attended Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School for her secondary education.

Shareen has undergone nine months of tutelage under Christopher Chong and Partner at Lind Willie Wong and Chin Advocates and Solicitors.

Carl obtained his Bachelor of Law degree in Australia as well.