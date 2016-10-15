No plan to prohibit, restrict swiftlet industry in Sarawak – Sapuan

MIRI: The state government has no intention to prohibit or even restrict the development of the swiftlet industry in Sarawak as long as industry players abide by the relevant laws and regulations.

State Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad said a levee of RM50 per kilogramme of processed bird’s nest for export was reasonable and was done accordingly like any other export products.

“RM50/kg is reasonable compared with the high price of the good quality ones from Baram of up to RM20,000/kg.

“There is no levee charge for local consumption. Dealers have to tell their buyers about the levee requirements and also the Customs Department’s clearance, which is free of-charge if they want to export or even bring them out for personal consumption in Sabah or Peninsular Malaysia,” he said during a dialogue session with the industry players and the relevant agencies here Thursday.

Thirty-four people came for the dialogue session, including Sapuan’s deputy Engkamat Lading who is also deputy controller of Wildlife Sarawak; and Forest Department research officer Mohammad Kohdi who conducted the briefing.

Sapuan added that other requirements such as permits to start the business, sales, export and import were not there to hinder; instead, they served to develop the industry.

“We don’t issue permit for swiftlet rearing in urban centres as it would be environmentally unfriendly. The permit is only meant for rural areas,” he said, adding that the permits could be applied from the nearest Forest Department offices to them, instead of just in Kuching.

On the state government’s request to help resolve strict export requirement to China, Sapuan said the government could not do much, stressing that it was China’s right to stipulate high standard of production for assured quality.

Only two Sarawakians are given the licence to export bird’s nest products to China.

According to Sapuan, the requirements include having the necessary permit and a list of eligibility conditions such as producing bird’s nest products with nitrate content of less than 34 parts per million (ppm).

Except for China, bird’s nest dealers in Sarawak can export the product to any country with minimum restrictions.

On the dialogue, Sapuan said it was meant to enlighten bird’s nest dealers and those from relevant agencies on existing rules and regulations in the industry, as well as those under the purview of State’s Wildlife Protection Rules 1998.